McKENZIE, Bill



Bill McKenzie, 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away May 22, 2021, following a brief illness. He was born November 2, 1943, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the son of Willis and Ruth (Reed) McKenzie. Bill found



success in the auto business, but his greatest joy was being surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 57 years; Helen (Sinyard) McKenzie; children, Billy (Teresa) McKenzie, Valerie (Mike) Becker, Scott (Denise) Oliver; grandchildren, Tara (Brandon) Perkins, Kirsten (Pierce Newland) McKenzie,



Stephanie (Cameron) McKinley, Shawn Whited, Michael



Becker, Chad (Michelle) Becker, Brandon Oliver, Rebecca (Robert) Landrum and Rachel Deutscher; great-grandchildren, Madycin and Delaney Becker, Zoe, Matthew and Ezekiel Landrum, Connor and Hannah Deutscher; siblings, James (Carol) McKenzie, Kathy (John) Blair, Jani McKenzie, Debbie (Mike) Sammons; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends he considered extended family. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Oliver; a brother, Harry Dean McKenzie; a sister, Sue Simpkins; a niece, Deanna Galbert; his lifelong friend, Gordon Collinsworth and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Glenn McIntosh officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.

