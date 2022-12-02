BreakingNews
McKenna, Joanne

Obituaries
2 hours ago

McKENNA, Joanne B.

Of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert V. McKenna and is survived by her brother and sister-in-law James and Lila Tinkoff of Maitland, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of The American Legion Post #598, an avid Bridge player and a very loyal Jeopardy fan. Funeral service 11 am Monday, December 5, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Rd. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 10-11 am Monday at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

