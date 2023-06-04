McKeller, Donald



A Middletown, OH native and graduate of Middletown High School, Don proudly served in the United States Air Force. After his service he worked at WPAFB for 32 years and continued his education to ultimately earn a master's degree in Public Administration.



Don was a devoted son, selfless volunteer, and avid collector of antiques and classic cars.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob L. and Lannie B. McKeller, brothers Ronald O. Robinson and Dallas McKeller, and nephews Dwight and Kenneth Passmore.



Don leaves behind, three sisters: Paula Passmore of Middletown, OH, Lana J. Turner (Howard) and Darlene McKeller both of Dayton, OH; numerous nieces and nephews; special adopted daughter, Stacy Shern; and dear friend, Patricia Pearson.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery.

