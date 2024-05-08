McINTOSH (South), Mary Katherine



McINTOSH, Mary Katherine, age 94, of Middletown, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. Among survivors is her daughter, Betty Sue McIntosh. No visitation. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 12:00 noon at the Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042, with Rev. Bob Manley and Rev. Denzil Brandenburg officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



