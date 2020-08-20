McGUIRE, Linda Linda McGuire, 79, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the Urbana Place. Linda was born November 12, 1940, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Harris) Jordan. She was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School. Linda and her husband, David, owned and operated farms. After his passing in 1987, Linda continued managing and growing their farms. She was the Rotary Farmer of the Year in 1997. She was a very passionate farmer. Linda was a member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. She served on the Champaign Health District Board and was past president. She enjoyed collecting Santa & Angel figurines; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Linda is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Kyle) Hodson, Debora (John) Lyons and Darcy (Tom) Olinger; her son, David (Tami) McGuire II; her grandchildren, Aaron (Karen) Stillings, Adam Burris, Austin Burris, Brandy (Brett) Baker, Jason Henry, Megan Kauffman, Jordan (Eric) Turner, Logan Turner and David (Sadie) McGuire III; her great-grandchildren, Kenzie Stillings, Case Stillings, Paige Underwood, Lauren Underwood, Jackson Underwood, Kory Henry, Kylie Henry, Aubrey Barker, Hopelynn Henry, Levi McGuire, Andrew McGuire; her brothers, George "Dick" Jordan and William (Joyce) Jordan; her sisters, Margaret (Hugh) Kite, and Diana (Ron) Harm as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Richard McGuire; her siblings, Myra Jordan, Max Jordan and John Jordan; her great-granddaughter, Shelby Underwood; her father & mother-in-law, Richard and Florence McGuire; her brother-in-law, Dwight McGuire and her sister-in-law, Mary Jordan. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2-6 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Private funeral service will follow with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. A public graveside service will then be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions to be made to the Linda L. McGuire Memorial Fund at Perpetual Federal Saving Bank, P.O. Box 71, Urbana, Ohio 43078. The fund is established to help fund a new Goat and Dairy Barn at the Champaign County Fair Grounds. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

