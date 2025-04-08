McGuff, Mary Ann



McGUFF, MARY ANN, 92, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 23, 1932 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Ray D. and Clara (Heigel) Cavanaugh. Survivors include three children, Patrick (Julie) McGuff, Maureen McGuff and Timothy McGuff; one grandchild, Hilliary (Robert) Alfred; three great grandchildren, Amelia, Claire and Jackson; one niece, Kathy Kitterman; one nephew, Tom Cavanaugh and many special friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1999 and daughter, Christine Neuhardt in 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 am in the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com