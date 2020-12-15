MCGRAW, Josephine



Passed away December 2, 2020, at the age of 90. She was



preceded in death by her



husband Rev. John McGraw, daughter Sandy Cotton, brother James Greenwood, and granddaughter Tonya E.



Thomas. She is survived by two daughters Ophelia Opie Shealey of Mason, Ohio, and Linda Cotton of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and a host of other relatives and many friends. She was a member of United MBC under the leadership of Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Visitation will be December 17, 2020, from 11 am-12 pm (open to the public) with a private funeral from 12 pm-1 pm for the immediate family only. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com