MCGRAW, Charles



"Charlie"



Age 59, was born on April 11, 1962, In Dayton, Ohio, to the late Henry and Hattie McGraw and left this world on January 15, 2022, at Grandview Hospital surrounded by his family. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Sid Sistrunk Jr. and Henry McGraw Jr.



He leaves to cherish his memory daughters Lakecia Carter and Sonequa McGraw. 5 grandchildens, sisters, Alberta Blayth (Willie), Latanya Guy (Ralph) Linda Harden, Brenda and



Lynette McGraw, Emma Boddie, Veronica Robinson, brothers, Sonny (Karen), James (Sandra), Jerome, Deontae and Antonio McGraw.



Family will greet friends Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 12-1, funeral at 1:00 pm, St. Peters MBC, 3302 Nancy Ave.,



Pastor Willie M. Bowman. Officiant: Pastor Ralph Guy. Final disposition cremation.



Arrangement entrusted to Pryor Funeral and Cremation. Masked required.

