McGOWAN, Darryl

McGOWAN, Sr.,



Darryl W.



Age 55, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

