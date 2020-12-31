X

McGlothen, Mark Edwin

MCGLOTHEN, Jr., Mark Edwin

Passed away peacefully in the home of his daughter,

Samantha, on Saturday, December 26, 2020, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. Mark fought to the end but always had given his life into the hands of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Survivors include his wife, Kathy and several children, grandchildren and friends. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com. A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced on this website when

completed.

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

