McGINNIS, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Harold S.



Lt. Col. (Ret.) Harold S. McGinnis, passed away on June 30, 2025. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 11, 2025 from 11:00 am to Noon in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING, 5980 Bigger Road, with a Celebration of Hal's life beginning at Noon. Hal's complete life tribute may be viewed at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



