McGinnis, Lisa

Lisa Marie McGinnis, age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Memorial service, 11 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends.

