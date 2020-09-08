X

McGINNIS, Evelyn

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

McGINNIS (Watkins), Evelyn Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September, 2020, at Siena Woods Nursing Home, she was born in Atlanta, Georgia, has resided in Dayton, Ohio, the majority of her life. She was a longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, active with Prayer Band, Senior Ushers and Sunday School. Survivors include her devoted niece, Darlene Davis (Maurice Davis), her nephew, Ralph McGinnis, Jr., sisters-in-law, Henrietta Stephens, Dorothy McGinnis, cousins, Della Rice of Louisville KY, Vanessa Ruck of Louisville KY and Annabel Jones of Memphis TN. I would like to take this opportunity to give a special thanks to the nurses at Evergreen nurse's station for the care they gave my aunt. Graveside service 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery. Dr. Tokunbo Adelekan, officiating. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.