McGillivray, Thomas

Thomas D. McGillivray, 85, of German Township, a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died May 2, 2025, at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. Tom was born June 20, 1939, the son of Daniel and Glenna (Lorton) McGillivray, in Springfield. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce (Stradling) McGillivray, the one and only love of his life after they met in 7th grade, and children Gregg (Deanna) McGillivray, Teri (Joe) Shouvlin and Melissa (Jim) Johnson. While he loved his children, he absolutely adored his grandchildren Kierstan (Jake), Patrick (Helen), Paige, Phil, Meredith (Gannen), Anna (Michael), Ian (Madison), Alex, Ainsley and Tavey; and great¬grandchildren Nikolas, Amelia, Charlie, and JT. They were the recipients of Papaw's family-famous bearhugs doled out on a regular basis. His gentle humbleness was his trademark. Although he was a great man, he only ever wanted to be remembered as a "good" man. He was part of a large and loving family growing up and was preceded in death by his parents as well as siblings Emily, Joanne, Doug, Mary and Gary. Only his brother Jim now remains. Tom was employed most of his career in the printing business as a Rotogravure Re-toucher and an Electronic Pre-Press-Technician, first at Springfield Rotogravure and then later at Jefferson-Smurfit Corp. But even in retirement, he did not stop as he then worked as a care giver for people with special needs, donating his ENTIRE salary to the North Hampton Community Church building fund. He also volunteered his time working with literacy organizations to teach adults how to read and recently signed up to teach English to Haitian refugees. Church and faith were keystones for his life as he was a decades long member of the Lawrenceville and North Hampton congregations of the United Church of Christ and then the North Hampton Community Church. He was a long-time member of the church choir and served on the NHCC building committee that oversaw construction of a new church. Tom loved baseball, a lifelong passion that started as a 9-year-old when he would regularly ride his bike all the way from German Township along unpaved Route 41 down the Mall hill to Snyder Park - just to play ball. As the years passed, he later became involved with the Northwestern Amateur Athletic Association as a coach and helped lead efforts to create the ball fields on Shrine Road that have served children for decades. He served many years as president of the Northwestern Boosters. Ohio State University sports, particularly football, and high school basketball also were passions. Calling hours for Tom will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Drive, North Hampton, followed by funeral services at 5 p.m. Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank Tom's caregivers at Soin Medical Center and Dayspring of Enon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North Hampton Community Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





