McGEE, Rita Marie



Age 76 of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born August 14, 1944, in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of the late Albert and



Virginia Baumgartner. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband,



Ronald McGee; and siblings,



Julie Ann Poticiary and Alan Baumgartner; beloved dogs Ace and Rocky. Rita is survived by her siblings, Mary Jo (Joseph) Seifert, Edward Baumgartner; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many friends. Rita was a cook for the Huber Heights School District and retired after 32 years. She was also a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Rita had a huge heart, was very giving and she loved her family and friends deeply. Visitation will be held on



December 23, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Peter Catholic Church (6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

