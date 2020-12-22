X

McGEE, Rita

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

McGEE, Rita Marie

Age 76 of Dayton, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born August 14, 1944, in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of the late Albert and

Virginia Baumgartner. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband,

Ronald McGee; and siblings,

Julie Ann Poticiary and Alan Baumgartner; beloved dogs Ace and Rocky. Rita is survived by her siblings, Mary Jo (Joseph) Seifert, Edward Baumgartner; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many friends. Rita was a cook for the Huber Heights School District and retired after 32 years. She was also a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Rita had a huge heart, was very giving and she loved her family and friends deeply. Visitation will be held on

December 23, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Peter Catholic Church (6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.