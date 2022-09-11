McGAUGHY, Sue Ellen



July 6, 1930 - Sept. 4, 2022



Sue Ellen McGaughy of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. A reception will be held at 11am followed by a celebration service of song at 12pm on September 18th at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids Iowa. A livestream of the celebration service may be accessed at www.fpccr.org.



Sue was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 6, 1930. She and her future husband, Richard, graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948. Sue went on to earn degrees from Miami University of Ohio (1952), Vanderbilt (1957) and the University of Hawaii (1975). She taught elementary school in Hamilton, Ohio, and in Arlington and Newport News, Virginia. Her ultimate calling was as a reading teacher who loved reading and loved teaching reading. She taught out of an RV for parochial schools in Pennsylvania, and after her husband's career brought the family to Iowa, for Indian Creek Elementary in Marion. Her eyes always sparkled with joy to recount, "I loved to watch the children's faces, how their eyes would light up when they got it."



Sue's and Dick's paths crossed again when she was teaching in Virginia. Those who attended the wedding never forgot the thrill of seeing the couple exit the church through a naval arch of swords. Sue lovingly made her family her highest priority. She loved cooking, baking and for many years, sewing her own and her children's clothes. She had learned the importance volunteering from her parents and passed those values on to her children. Her mother was a Girl Scout leader and campsite director, and Sue likewise enjoyed being a leader for her son in Cub Scouts and for her daughter in Girl Scouts. She loved singing and, until her voice gave out, always sang in the church choir. Sue wished to go on record that she viewed her parents, husband, children and their families as the best in the world and that she denied any prejudice.



Sue volunteered at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum for over twenty years in roles ranging from docent to impersonating Dolly Madison. She served on the Cedar Rapids Council on Aging, including on the board. She and Dick enjoyed traveling for America's Boating Club "Power Squadron" conferences and with the River Rats on inland pleasure cruises. After moving to Cottage Grove, she enjoyed volunteering and making friends at the gift shop. She cherished her PEO sisters and wants them to know that they've been wonderful friends and that she appreciated everything they did for her.



Sue is survived by her loving husband, Richard, of 61 years, her daughter, Ellen, her daughter-in-law, Crystal, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, David, her brother and sister-in-law, William and Sarah Eyler, her sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth (nee Betty Eyler) and Glenn Marsh, and by her parents, Ethel and Henry Eyler.



The family thanks Cottage Grove Place residents and staff for their friendship and for making it a wonderful home for Sue and Dick.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's memory to The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, Indian Creek Nature Center and Orchestra Iowa.



