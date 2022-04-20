McFARLAND, Gertrude



7/22/1922 - 4/16/2022



Gertrude (Robbins) McFarland, 99, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away April 16th, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 22nd, 1922, in Greensburg, IN, the daughter of Luvina Ann Rathburn Robbins and Daniel Van Dola Robbins. She was



preceded in death by her



husband, Randall Forrest McFarland. She was also preceded in death by her sister Alma Robbins Small and brothers William F. Robbins and Melvin E. Robbins. She is survived by her son Randall Paul McFarland [Evonne Lynn] and her daughter Marilyn Kae McFarland Quinlan [Timothy B.]; five grandchildren Jodie Paul McFarland [Michelle], Jamie Lee McFarland, Brigid Rene Quinlan Krueger [Matthew], Ryan Timothy Quinlan [Courtney], Kevan Patrick Quinlan [Beth]; twelve great-grandchildren Jacob, Nicholas, Everett, and Izzy McFarland; Bailey, Darby, and Riley Krueger; Crew, O'Malley, Ryder, Hudsan, and Monroe Quinlan; and several nieces and nephews. Gertrude was a graduate of Greensburg Indiana High School Class of 1940. Following high school graduation, she worked in Greensburg as a secretary at a law firm. Once she was married, she became a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She resided in Hamilton, Centerville, and Bellbrook, OH. Besides her own family,



Gertrude was a mother, grandmother, and friend to so many others. Anyone who met her was better for it. She will be



remembered by her gifts of joy and unconditional love for others. She loved to sew, quilt, knit, and crochet, and took great pleasure in teaching those around her. Gertrude grew up in the First Baptist Church in Greensburg, IN, and had a strong belief in God and the redemptive powers of Jesus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or the Robbins



Memorial Fund at the First Baptist Church, 209 W Washington St., Greensburg, IN 47240. A private graveside service for



family will be held at their convenience. Arrangements by



Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home, Greensburg, IN.



Interment at South Park Cemetery Greensburg, IN. Online



condolences can be made to the family at



