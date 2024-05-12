McFarland, Evonne

McFarland (Potts), Evonne Lynn



Evonne L. McFarland, 80, of Delta, Ohio passed away April 13, 2024. Evonne was born October 21, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio to Everett and Edith (Benzing) Potts. She was a 1965 graduate of Otterbein University, with a degree in Education. In 1967, she married Paul McFarland. Together they had two sons, Jodie, and Jamie. She taught third grade at Fillmore Elementary in Hamilton. After starting her family, she transitioned from elementary education to teaching GED to adults in Ohio and Florida. In 2001 she received the OAACE award for Outstanding Teacher for Southwest Region of Ohio. She is survived by her husband Paul, sons Jodie (Michele) McFarland and Jamie McFarland, grandchildren Jacob (Morgen) McFarland, Nicholas (Sydney) McFarland, Everett, and Izzy McFarland, and niece Kay Potts. she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Everett L. Potts, sister-in-law Marie Potts, and nephew Ted Potts. Donations may be made in her memory to the Facial Pain Association. A Service of Life will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, in Hamilton, at noon on June 1, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering until 3 PM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com