McFADDEN, Donald

Obituaries
2 hours ago

McFADDEN, Sr.,

Donald R.

73, of New Carlisle, OH, passed away January 15th, 2022. Don was born June 23, 1948. He is the son of Herbert Ray and

Betty McFadden. Don was the third oldest out of five boys, Bill Massey, Herb Massey,

Michael McFadden and Danny McFadden. Don is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill and Herb Massey and an

infant sister. Don retired from GM in 1999 after 31 years of service. Don is survived by his high school sweetheart of 54 years, Nancy (Stewart) McFadden, his 3 children Donald R. McFadden ll (Tammy), Perry J. McFadden (Christa), Julie (McFadden) Brownfield (Mark). Don also leaves behind 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and brothers Mikey McFadden (Diane) and Danny McFadden (Sherry); and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with family will be Saturday, Feb. 5th from 2 to 4 PM at Crossroad Baptist Church, 9903 W. National Rd., New Carlisle, OH. Memorial service at 4PM.




