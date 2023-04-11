MCELROY, Edward R.



McELROY, Edward R., 67, of Dayton (formerly of Springfield), passed away peacefully at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on April 8, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Thomas and Rita Barbara Mary (Mackert) McElroy; his brothers, Richard Thomas McElroy, Jr., John Aloysius McElroy and Thomas William McElroy and one sister, Patricia Louise McElroy. He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Nancy (Kitchen) McElroy; one son, Daniel Russell (Samantha) McElroy; siblings, Barbara Rita Estep, Mary Ellen Weathers, James Ford (Beverly) McElroy, Teresa Elizabeth (Mike) Noonan. Ed will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Madison Jane, David Russell and Ethan Edward McElroy. Ed retired from Carter's Express Inc. as a forklift driver. He enjoyed camping any place where he could build a bonfire and playing with his grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:30 am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

