McELDOWNEY, Nancy L.



84 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 13, 1938, in Dayton, OH, to the late Leroy and Sylvia Miller. Nancy started working at IBM in Dayton and later retired from Montgomery County Children Services. She was a dedicated member of the Montgomery County Chapter of Public Employee Retirees Incorporated (PERI). Nancy was a longtime and very active member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church including the Altar Rosary Society and St. Vincent DePaul. Nancy spent over 20 years serving many people through the Northeast Churches Food Pantry.



She is survived by her husband Ralph of 58 years; children Ralph (Karen Dassinger), Cheryl (Ben) Farnum, Kevin (Mako); grandchildren Kathryn (Nikita Lachapelle), Sarah and Laura Farnum, Abi McEldowney; sisters Sister Jean Miller and Mary Ann Hausfeld; sister-in-law Blanche (Dale) Kiefer; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; brother Thomas Miller; and brother-in-law Eric Hausfeld.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-6:30 PM Monday, November 7, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Martyrs St. Vincent DePaul Chapter. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



