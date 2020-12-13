McDONOUGH, Thomas E.



89, of South Charleston, Ohio, died on Dec. 10, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1931, in South Charleston to Patrick and Margaret (Krupp) McDonough. He was the 8th of 11 children. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Steve, James, Charles, Paul, Robert, John, Raymond & Mary Ellen. He is



survived by Margaret and Michael. He is also survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean (Neer) McDonough. He had four children, Sarah, Joe, David & Timothy; five grandchildren, Tina, Eric, Brian, Zachary & Nicole; and 4 great-grandchildren. A



graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Possum Road on Monday, December 14 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

