McDINE, Sean David



Sean David McDine's life was tragically cut short on Friday, September 17th, 2021, while in Asheville, NC.



Born on June 13, 1988, in Chicago, IL, Sean grew up throughout the Midwest, was an aspiring golfer, a commanding 6'4" basketball player, and an avid snowboarder. He attended Marshall University and the University of Cincinnati while concurrently working in the restaurant industry and manufacturing logistics, respectively. Most recently he worked in quality assurance in the manufacturing industry.



Sean was many things to many people during his 33 years of life, a loving son, a protective brother, a "funcle" (aka fun uncle), a selfless companion, and a compassionate friend. No matter how quick the encounter may have been, Sean never met a stranger and quickly befriended those around him. His stature, strength, resiliency, and fearlessness made him appear invincible.



Sean was always up for an adventure, loved the outdoors and animals of all kinds, and had a true passion for music - "Fare you well, fare you well, I love you more than words can tell, listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul."



Survived by his parents, David and Cheryl McDine; his sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas and Brittany Kambur; his beloved dogs Ringo and Tucker; his paternal grandmother, Gladys McDine; his nephews; uncles, aunts and cousins; and many friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Mildred Bowling; and paternal grandfather, Leslie McDine.



A private visitation will be held at McEwen Funeral Service - Pineville Chapel in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Family and friends are welcome to join an outdoor Celebration of Life at a private residence in Charlotte, NC, on Friday, September 24, 2021. Please contact the funeral home or family for additional details.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to "A Natural High" at https://www.naturalhigh.org/donate/.



Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

