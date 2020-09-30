McDANIEL, Lawrence Robert "Larry" Age 85, a longtime resident of Ross, Ohio, passed away on September 27, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on January 4, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of James and Darlus "Dolly" (Owens) McDaniel. He served in the U.S. Army. On September 26, 1959, he married Carol Leffler and together they raised six children. Larry was employed by Feldkamp as a sheet metal worker, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union and a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shandon, OH. He is survived by his wife Carol McDaniel; six children, Colleen (Mark) McPheron, Maureen (Tim Ryan) McDaniel, Barry (Sherry) McDaniel, Katie (Rick) Parks, Jenny (Brandon) Drexler, and Mike McDaniel; seventeen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry McDaniel; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ron McDaniel. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 11:00 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church, PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

