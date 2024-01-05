MCCURDY, Kathleen A.



MCCURDY, Kathleen Anne (Dunn), 99, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Evansville, Indiana on July 6, 1924. Kathleen was the third of four children of Joseph E. and Kathleen (Fahey) Dunn. All of whom preceded her in death (Brothers, Joseph, Robert and Edward Dunn). Kathleen grew up in Springfield, Ohio. After graduating from Catholic Central High School in 1942, she attended Mount St. Joseph's in Cincinnati, Ohio and graduated with honors in 1946. After graduation, she returned to Springfield, teaching at the School of Nursing at Community Hospital and serving as a Registered Dietician for over 27 years. In 1952, Kathleen married Pat McCurdy, Sr. a WW II Army Veteran. They shared 50 happy years together until he passed in 2002. Kathleen was a member of the American Dietetic Association and served on the Boards at Springfield Catholic High School and Catholic Charities. She had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith. Kathleen loved McCurdy and Dunn family get togethers (along with an occasional Manhattan). Kathleen was an avid sports enthusiast. She loved watching her family play basketball and baseball and was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Kathleen is survived by six sons and spouses, Robert D. (Judy), Patrick J., Jr., (Cheryl) of Columbus, Ohio, Edward J. McCurdy (Randi) of Sarasota, Florida, Jonathan (Melissa), David M. (Elisa) of Columbus, Ohio, and Charles T. (Amy) of Sarasota, Florida, 30 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren, and Sister In-Law Margaret Dunn. All of whom were loved by Kathleen. Special thanks to her caregiver for many years, Janet Greene. Friends may call at the CONROY FUNERAL HOME from 9:00 to 10:30 AM on Monday January 8, with a funeral mass following at 11:00 AM at St. Teresa Church with entombment in the St. Bernard Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Catholic Central High School.



