McCurdy, John C.



John C. McCurdy, age 78, of Beavercreek, passed away November 30, 2024. John was born in Bucyrus, Ohio on August 7, 1946 to the late Russell and Winnifred McCurdy. John is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Elwood J. McCurdy; previous wife, Regina Reed McCurdy and nephew, Duncan McCullough.



He is survived by loving wife, Beverly Orf-McCurdy; daughters, Amanda Reed Turner and Amy (Doug) Cline; daughters, Alicia (John) Haber and Liz (Eric) Krauss; grandchildren, Tia Turner and Jonathan Cline; sister, Ruth Ann (Wayne) Leuthold; sister-in-law, Sandee (Jim) West; brother-in-law, Jerry (Pat) Orf; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John graduated from Colonel Crawford High School, Class of 1964. John retired from Wright Patterson AFB where he served as an independent contractor for 50 years. He was also an Air Force veteran. One of the highlights of his life was participating in the Honor Flight. He was a member of member of the Beavercreek Church of the Bretheren for many years. John sang in the Church Choir. He was a member of Dor-wood Optimist Club in Kettering. John was a member of the Beavercreek Jaycees and a lifetime member of the Ohio JCI Senate #34718 and life member #89. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, volunteering heavily in his community and going to Dayton Dragons and Wright State Raiders games. John most loved attending his grandchildren's recreational activities. He was kind, loving, giving. John was the biggest family man. He was sentimental and loved all things family. John kept his farm roots throughout his life, he brought the farm to his backyard. He also loved attending county and state fairs. Donations may be made in Johns' memory to the Salvation Army. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, 12/7/2024 at Beavercreek Church of the Brethren (2659 Dayton Xenia Rd. Beavercreek), where funeral services will begin at 12:00pm. John will be laid to rest with military honors at Mt. Zion Shoup cemetery in Beavercreek next to his previous wife following the service.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com