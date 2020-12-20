McCULLOUGH, William Michael "Bill"



William Michael "Bill" is now in the loving embrace of God passing at the age of 86 on December 10, 2020. Bill was the son of Clarence and Josephine McCullough in Wilmington, Ohio. He graduated from Centerville High School where he knew his homecoming queen and future beloved wife, Sally A. Buriff. Bill was a tool and dye employee at NCR, later working in sales and marketing, including his pest control companies located here and in Florida. Together, Bill and Sally served actively at Far Hills Baptist Church where Bill was a Deacon for many years. In 1985 they moved to Sarasota and became members at Sarasota First Baptist Church and later at Freedom Christian Church. Bill rarely shied away from new hobbies and activities including traveling, fishing, gardening, camping, bowling, archery, woodworking, collecting, hunting, plus buying and selling antiques. He was also never without his beloved dachshunds. Bill was preceded in death by his



loving wife of 65 years; brothers-in­law, John (Muriel) and George (Ruth); sister-in-law, Mary (Wayne) Turton; as well as his daughter, Debra (Jim) Ehrhard; and son, Robert (Debra) McCullough. Bill is survived by his son, Wm. Michael Jr.



(Deborah) and his daughter, Angela (Michael) Gonzalez as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be



given to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH. "I sought the Lord, and He answered me; He delivered me from all my fears." Psalms 34:4. Memories or sympathy can be shared at www.routsong.com.

