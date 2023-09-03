McCroson, Joyce

McCroson (Schindler), Joyce



Joyce (Schindler) McCroson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, at Brookdale Oakwood, with her sons Ron and Mark, and her son-in-law, Shawn by her side throughout the day, and following visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren over the previous few days. She was lovingly cared for by her sons, as well as by her many friends at Brookdale Oakwood and before at Trinity Miami Twp. Her medical and personal care was wonderfully provided by the incredible professionals at Brookdale Oakwood and her transition care was professionally and compassionately provided by the Day City Hospice in her apartment as Brookdale with her friends nearby. Joyce was proceeded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clinton McCroson (pictured), who passed in July 2021, also at Brookdale Oakwood. Joyce was born in 1941 in West Carrollton, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Joseph and Frances Pinkerton Schindler. Her brother Richard "Dick" Schindler, proceeded her in death at age 67 in 2007. Her elder sister, Shirley Pressel, of West Carrollton, survives her. Joyce and Clint raised three children, Vicki, Ron and Mark, and she helped Clint with his businesses, while never missing a school play, athletic event or concert for her children and grandchildren. She helped care for elderly aunts and uncles as a young spouse and despite significant challenges, she was courageous and persistent in life with the help of her friends, family, and the unwavering love of her husband. Their first-born child, Vicki, died in 1985, in Phoenix, Arizona. Joyce is survived by Ron and his spouse, Pattie McCroson, of Centerville, by her son Mark and his spouse, Shawn Powell, of Massachusetts. Also surviving are granddaughter, Whitney Malone and spouse Charles Malone, of Newark, Ohio, and their children Connor and Emma; their grandson, Andy McCroson and spouse Morgan McCroson, and son, Ryder, of Washington Twp, Ohio; granddaughter, Maggie McCroson of Oregonia, Ohio; and, granddaughter Heather Waugh, spouse James, and daughter Clara of Monroe, Ohio. Also surviving are the children of her beloved in-laws Doral and Winnie McCroson Hupp of Dayton and Virginia: Rod Hupp, Diana Hupp Giofre, and Anita Hupp Friedman, as well as Wendy Jo Hupp Pate and Albert Hupp, the children of nephew Michael Hupp, all of Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Friday at the funeral home. A private inurnment will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Mrs. Joyce McCroson.



