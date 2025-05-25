McCroskey, Jana Lynn



Jana Lynn McCroskey, a beloved mother, sister, daughter, friend, and so much more, passed away on May 9, 2025, at the age of 64. Jana is survived by her son, Blake McCroskey, her mother, Carolyn McCroskey, her brothers, William ("Bill") McCroskey II (Lori), Jeffrey McCroskey (Maureen), and Todd McCroskey, her cousin, Lisa Hubler-Brockert, her nieces and nephews, Austin Brockert, Colleen McCroskey, Matthew McCroskey, Sean McCroskey, and Sarah McCroskey, her cousins, Steven Parr, Mark Parr, Lydia Parr, Sydney Parr, and Colin Parr, and her friends, Amy Goldman, Judy Brown, Wahli Demmings, Regina Hemp, and Brandy Moore, among many others. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Blake McCroskey II, her father, William McCroskey, Sr., her aunt, Corky Hubler, her uncle, Thomas Hubler, her uncle, Floyd ("Sonny") Parr, and her aunt, Ann Parr. Services for Jana will be held on May 31, 2025, at Woodland Historic Cemetery and Arboretum in Dayton, Ohio, at the Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will take place from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Her celebration of life will begin at noon. A procession to place her in her final resting place at Woodland Cemetery will immediately follow her celebration of life. Following this, we will have a funeral reception with food and drinks at 320 Cushing Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



