McCrate, Timothy

Timothy McCrate, age 74, of Dayton, OH, passed away in Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on October 4, 2023. Tim was a native of Portageville, MO, born on February 17, 1949 to David and Elizabeth (Walter) McCrate. He graduated from Lima Central Catholic High School in Lima, OH, received a BS in civil engineering from the University of Dayton in Dayton, OH, and an MS in structural engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO.



Tim volunteered with the Peace Corps in Venezuela where he became fluent in Spanish, a language skill that served him well throughout his life. Tim is survived by his beloved wife of more than 45 years Margaret (Hill) McCrate, and their cherished seven children:



Paul (Rebecca), Mark (Hema), Mary (Robert), John, Anna (Clayton), Sara (Travis), and Luke, as well as three adorable grandchildren, Jane, Joseph, and Marium.



He worked passionately as a structural engineer for 47 years completing a myriad of projects in the Dayton area and far beyond with LWC, Inc. and AMG, Inc.



Tim was a longstanding, active member of the Kettering Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus Council 500, and the OMG. Tim loved participating in slalom waterskiing, pontoon river travels, and creating an exceptional backyard kid's playground at the family home on the highest point in Montgomery County. Tim leaves many dear family members and friends who further enriched his full engaged life.



Family and friends are invited to visit from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, October 13, 2023 at the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at EMMANUEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 149 Franklin St. Dayton, OH 45402. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tim's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Emmanuel Catholic Church.



