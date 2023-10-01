McCoy, Mary

McCoy (Muncy), Mary June



June McCoy, 98, went to the Lord September 26th 2023. Born in Tazewell, TN in 1925. Married to Pierce Edward McCoy died 2017. Survived by children Patricia McCoy of Hendersonville, NC and Edward McCoy of Beavercreek, OH, grandsons Matthew McCoy and Cody McCoy of Beavercreek, OH. June attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN. She was a retired teacher from Fairbrook Elementary Beavercreek, OH. She was a recipient of an Ohio Teacher of the Year Award. June and Pierce were part founders long time members of East Dayton Baptist Church. Memorial Service to be announced. Donation to Gideon's Bibles would be very kind.



