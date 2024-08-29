McCoy, Frederick



age 85, of Trotwood, departed this life Sunday, August 18, 2024. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow, 11AM, Friday, August 30, 2024 at Central Baptist Church, 5160 Derby Rd. Interment West Memory Gardens. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



