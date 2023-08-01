McCoy (Skaret), Evelyn A. "Nan"



McCoy, Evelyn A. "Nan," 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at home on July 19th, 2023, in Gilbert, Arizona, surrounded by family. Nan was born on January 29th, 1942, the daughter of Alf and Mary (Fern) Skaret. Nan devoted her life to her husband, Mick McCoy, and the company they helped to build together Rainbow Industries. She was a proud member of the Springfield Country Club for many years and even helped to start the popular 4th of July celebration, "Super Stars." Nan is preceded in death by her husband and parents. Nan is survived by her brothers, David (Helen) Skaret and Mike Skaret, and her children, Wendy (Joe) Schmid, Sean McCoy, and Kathy (Mike) Kearns. She was a special Neenee to her grandchildren, Erik, Jesse, Kayleigh, Brooke, Brittnie, Evy, Maddie, and Jacob, and her great-grandchildren, Cael, Mickey, Kire, Lyric, Gideon, Hendricks, and Bea. Nan was a talented painter, pianist, businesswoman, and fashionista. She loved dessert before her meal, wine, perfume, dogs, music, and horses. Her smile and laugh were contagious, and her memory will live on in the stories and hearts of her family and the many generations to come. Come and remember the incredible life of Nan McCoy with a memorial at RAINBOW INDUSTRIES: 5975 East National Road, Springfield, Ohio, 45505, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 8/3/2023. It will be a time to share desserts and memories in her honor.



