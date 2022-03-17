Hamburger icon
McCOWN, Suzanne Marie

Age 68, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, in Dayton. She was born on July 5, 1953, to the late Stephen and Margaret Sepesy. She was a 1971 graduate from Julienne High School.

Suzanne is survived by her loving husband Douglas; son Stephen and also numerous nieces, nephews and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM, Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 5401 N Main St., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends 3-5pm

Sunday at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Oh 45415. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Lung Association or Brigid's Path in Suzanne's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


