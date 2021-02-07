McCORMICK, Nancy



Catherine Fillingham



Nancy Catherine Fillingham McCormick, born June 4, 1930, passed away peacefully after a full and joyful life. Nancy was born in St. Louis, and moved to Ohio with her family as a child. She attended Ohio Wesleyan where she met and later



married her husband of 52 years, Kenneth McCormick. She received her Masters in



Education from Miami University and taught upper elementary and middle school students for over two decades. Nancy was a vibrant, smart, playful, loving woman, who prized



winning any game she played. If she happened to lose, she was magnanimous; but if she won, she let you know it! Nancy was a life-long learner; including juggling, fire-fighting



(senior training), computer science and over ten years of



Spanish 1 lessons at UD. She was a terrific role model, and supported her family in every endeavor. Her spirit and personality couldn't help but attract friends at every encounter.



Nancy is survived by her daughters, Karen McCormick and Joan Verlingo; her grandchildren, Kristin Siefker, Nicholas Verlingo, and Firoozeh Nourizadeh; and her great-grandchildren, Colin and Kara Siefker.



A memorial service will be scheduled later this year.

