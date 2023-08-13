McClure, Elizabeth Ann
Elizabeth Ann McClure, age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Monday, August 14, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
