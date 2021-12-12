McCLOUD, Johnnie



Age 102, of Riverside, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Widows Home of Dayton. Johnnie retired from Delco Moraine GM after 30 years. He was an U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and a member of Northridge Free Will Baptist Church. Johnnie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nellie; his parents, 6 sisters and 5 brothers. He is survived by his sisters, Delores Rogers and Mollie Sue Bilbrey; brother, Curtis McCloud, all of TN; special nephews and



nieces; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12-Noon, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Tim Hamilton officiating. Interment Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 AM until service time.

