MCCLOUD, Alfred N.



Age 57, of Dayton, passed away April 7, 2021. He was born January 20, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio. Alfie was preceded in death by his father, Jesse McCloud; mother, Virginia Sue



Shepherd; brother, George McCloud; sister-in-law, Ruby McCloud; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Maiden. Alfie is survived by his sons: Alfred McCloud (Stephanie) and Timothy McCloud; grandchildren: Malik, Blake, Alfred and Bowen; brothers and sisters: Rhonda Maiden, Jesse McCloud (Judy), Rick McCloud and Marguerita Gilliam (Pat); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Alfie or leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com