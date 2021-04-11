X

MCCLOUD, Alfred

MCCLOUD, Alfred N.

Age 57, of Dayton, passed away April 7, 2021. He was born January 20, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio. Alfie was preceded in death by his father, Jesse McCloud; mother, Virginia Sue

Shepherd; brother, George McCloud; sister-in-law, Ruby McCloud; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Maiden. Alfie is survived by his sons: Alfred McCloud (Stephanie) and Timothy McCloud; grandchildren: Malik, Blake, Alfred and Bowen; brothers and sisters: Rhonda Maiden, Jesse McCloud (Judy), Rick McCloud and Marguerita Gilliam (Pat); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Alfie or leave a special message for his family, please visit


