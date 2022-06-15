McCLOSKEY, Mary Eileen



Age 85, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by loving family.



To those who knew her well, Mary was the kindest, most patient and most selfless person they ever met. Without exception, she put others before herself, devoting her life to the service of others.



For those who were blessed to have her in their lives, she continuously served as a gentle and unwavering example on how to live life as a true Christian. This was perhaps most apparent in her 61 years of marriage with the love of her life and soul mate, Charles. Mary never passed judgment on others, and she loved intensely as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. But she was most fierce in her love of her grandchildren.



Mary knew early on that teaching was her passion. She earned her Bachelor's Degree and her Master's Degree, both in Education, and taught in a formal capacity as an elementary school educator for over forty years. She loved and cared for her students as if they were her own, and throughout the years, so many of those students returned to thank her for the impact she had on their lives.



Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Beaty and her son-in-law, William Eisenhauer. She is survived by her husband, Charles; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy (Gene) Beaty, Jan (Jim Stephenson) Eisenhauer; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas (Tnle), Mike (Stacey); two sisters and a brother-in-law, Elizabeth Cross, Connie (Jack) Boges; twelve grandchildren, Heather (Adam), Lindsey (Sam), Billy (Kelly), Matthew, Andrew, Clippr, Beket, Lily, Max, Kyle, Katie, Kara and a great grandchild, Brenna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 20 at Incarnation Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 19, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

