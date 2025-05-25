McClelland, Judith Marie



McCLELLAND, Judith Marie, age 72, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. Judith was a Girl Scout Leader, a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir and hand bells choir. She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy; daughter & son-in-law, Katherine "Kate" & William Green; son & daughter-in-law, Kenneth & Joanne McClelland; sister, Barbara Bailey; brothers, Donald & Robert Schmidt; grandchildren, Timothy, Alex & Mack; step-grandchildren, Donovan, Zavier, Patience & Preston; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Road with Pastors Bonnie Loudner and Wendy Lybarger officiating. Interment Green Summit Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at the church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



