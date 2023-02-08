McCLANAHAN,



Dwight Lamar



78, of Springfield, passed away February 5, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Fayette County. He was born May 22, 1944, in Springfield, the son of Jacob Lloyd and Katherine (McCann) McClanahan. Survivors include two children, Lori Robbins and Shannon McClanahan; grandchildren, Josh, Megan, Amanda, Brandon, Bryant, Jacob, Ashley, Logan, Lanee, Connor, and Kendall; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda McClanahan; sons, David and Steven McClanahan; granddaughter, Allison; several siblings; and his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

