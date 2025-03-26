McClanahan, Christopher Anthony



Christopher Anthony McClanahan, 65, of Springfield, passed away March 20, 2025, in Dayspring of Fairborn. He was born April 1, 1959, in Springfield, the son of Bernard G. and Helen R. (Eancheff) McClanahan. Mr. McClanahan had a beautiful voice, and he enjoyed karaoke. He was also a very talented artist. Christopher was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and had been employed as a welder. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years; Darla (Pence) McClanahan, two children; Jason McClanahan and Holli McClanahan, one granddaughter; Chrissy McClanahan-Cydrus, sibling; Silver McClanahan and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son; Anthony "Tony" McClanahan, siblings; Saundra Hayner and Berna Turner and his parents. Private memorial services will be held for Christopher's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



