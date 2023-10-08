McCarty, Marilyn "Pat"



age 97 passed October 4, 2023. Loving wife of the late Walter O. McCarty. Devoted mom of: Penny Dixon, Larry (Cindy), Walter "Bit" (Norma) McCarty & Donna (Randy) Pennington; beloved grandma, great grandma, great great grandma & aunt to many.



Visitation will be at St. Julie Billart Parish, Hamilton, on Wed., Oct. 11, 2023, from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Memorials may be made to St. Julie Billart Parish or Hospice of Southwest.



Full obit www.colliganfuneralhome.com



