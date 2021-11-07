McCARTY, Gayle A.



Age 64, of Franklin, OH; died October 24, 2021, at the Atrium Medical Center. Gayle was born in Middletown, OH, on December 9, 1956, to the late Woodrow and Lillian (Elam) Nease. She was employed with Burger Chef and Arby's for many years. Gayle was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Nease and her niece, Stephanie Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jack McCarty; her brothers, Woody Nease, Gary Nease, Michael Nease; her nephews, Andrew Nease, Eric Nease; other numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are 1pm, Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Max Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home.



