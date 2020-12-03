McCANN, Daisy



A caring and compassionate woman, who always had time for the people she loved, Daisy Pauline "Polly" McCann, resident of Sugarcreek Township, passed away Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.



She was born on July 13th, 1931, to Rosa and Andy Watson in Lucasville, Ohio. She graduated from Rarden High School She married Reed McCann on March 3, 1950, and was employed as a Secretary for Sugarcreek Elementary School for 25 years.



Polly absolutely loved flowers. She was very involved in the garden club for many years and especially loved daylilies. Polly loved to collect dolls and made famously delicious snickerdoodle cookies. Her and Reed loved to be at their



second home in Florida, and have many fond memories there together.



Polly was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Louise, Ann, Wanda, Grover and Roger. She will be missed by her husband, Reed, her children, Vicky Mann and Andy (Iris) McCann, and grandchildren Brandon, Nick, Sara, and Jesse.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home on Friday, December 4th, from 5 to 7 pm. A Life Celebration graveside service will be held at a later date.



You are welcome to send flowers and condolences or share a story or picture about Polly at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

