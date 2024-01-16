McBride, Theresa

McBride (Malicote), Theresa Gay



Theresa Gay McBride (Malicote) aged 70 of Columbus, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2023. Theresa was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 29, 1953, to Hubert and June Malicote. Theresa was a 1971 graduate of Edgewood High School. Theresa attended Anderson College, earning a B.A. in Music Education and Piano Performance, where she met her future husband, James McBride. On June 19, 1976, they were married and enjoyed 47 years of marriage. Theresa was a loving and dedicated wife and mother who filled the house with music, and a successful music educator with over 25 years of service in public and private schools. She loved volunteering in the church and performed piano and vocal music of many types and settings, including a 12-year stint as the orchestra pianist for the Living Christmas Tree at Maiden Lane Church of God, Springfield, Ohio. Theresa was a devoted member of the Oxford Caroline Scott Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, where she had previously served as Chaplain. Theresa is survived by her husband, James McBride; children: Julie McBride, Michael McBride, and Rebekah McBride-Smith (Joshua Smith); grandchildren: Soren Smith, and a granddaughter on the way; sister Jo Malicote, brother Sam Malicote; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents June and Hubert Malicote. Funeral services will be held at Eaton Road Church of God (2000 Eaton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013) on January 20, 2023, with Rev. Christie Cooling and Dr. Rev. Dale French officiating. Visitation 10 a.m.; Service of Remembrance 11:30 a.m.; Burial immediately after at Collinsville Cemetery; Meal for family and guests back at the church at 1:30 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Maestra Music: https://maestramusic.org/theresatribute/ Maestra Music, Inc. 215 West 104th Street, #237, NY, NY 10025) Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



