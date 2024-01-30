McBride, Richard Alan

McBride, USCG Ret., Cap. Richard Alan



Captain Richard Alan McBride, USCG Retired, age 84 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 26, 1939 in Oneonta, New York, the son of the late Rev. James McBride, Lt. Col. USAF Retired and Hazel McBride. Richard graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1957 in San Antonio, Texas. He then graduated from the Coast Guard Academy Class of 1961. He served 31 years in the United States Coast Guard as a fixed wing and helicopter pilot for multiple search and rescue missions, and retired in 1988. In his earlier years, Richard was a Shriner and participated in the synchronized motorcycle squad. He also served as Director of Environmental Services at Wright State University, Otterbein Lebanon Retirement Community, and One Lincoln Park. Richard was very active at Fairview United Methodist Church, serving in the church choir and as a trustee for many years. He enjoyed doing puzzles and square dancing, where he was the "State of Ohio Square Dancing Inspector." Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shirley; children, David (Brooke) McBride, Debra (Monty) Bryant, Donna (Scott) Wildman, Doree (Timothy) Martin; step-children, Bryan (Adrienne) Mandzak, Bradley Mandzak, Michelle (Jody) Malicote; 18 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and two more on the way; sister, Norma Vaughn; as well as many friends, including his Fairview Church family. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, David and Howard. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024 from 10 am to 11 am at Fairview United Methodist Church (828 W. Fairview Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406). Funeral service will begin at 11 am, followed by a luncheon. Burial will be held at 2 pm at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard's memory to Fairview United Methodist Church. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



