McBrayer, Darrell L.



Darrell L. McBrayer, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in Venice, Florida.



Darrell was born on September 19, 1941 in Washington Court House, Ohio, the son of the late Beecher McBrayer and Jeanette (Caudill) McBrayer.



He attended Springfield High School, Springfield, Ohio, where he resided most of his life and retired from the Springfield Police Department in 1979, after 13 years of service. He was a car enthusiast and entrepreneur of anything automotive. Corvettes and Cadillacs were his passion, along with his love of Yorkies. He retired to Florida in 1992 where he was able to pursue and enjoy many years of creating his unique possessions into one of a kind.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant brothers, brother-in-law, Ray Manley, and nephew, Rob Mowery.



He is survived by his sister, Veester ("Vee") Manley of Springfield, Ohio and her family, along with other family members and his Yorkie, Cruiser.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2024 in the chapel of the Michael R. Gray Funeral Home in Morehead with Rev. Shawn Tolle officiating.



Burial will follow in the McBrayer Cemetery in Morehead.



Visitation is after 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.



Contributions may be made to an Animal Welfare of your choice.



The Michael R. Gray Funeral Home, 808 Old Flemingsburg Road, Morehead, Kentucky 40351 is caring for all arrangements for Darrell L. McBrayer.



