Breaking: Blind horse rescued from pool in Madison Twp.

M.C. McGuire Jr.

Photo of M.C. McGuire Jr.

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of M.C. McGuire Jr.
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

McGuire Jr., M.C. "Mickey"

M.C. "Mickey" McGuire Jr., age 84, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, October 19, 2025. Visitation 6 pm- 8 pm Friday, October 24, 2025, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Funeral service 12 pm Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Joshua Christian Ministries, 5800 Bigger Rd. Kettering, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Christopher Schrimper
2
Daisy Neil
3
David Reynolds
4
Anthony White
5
Danny VanDyne