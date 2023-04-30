Mazer, Marcie E.



MAZER, Marcie E., age 70, of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. Marcie was a devoted mother and grandmother, a passionate supporter of the State of Israel, a dog-lover, an avid gardener and a member of Beth Jacob Synagogue. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall & Shirley Mazer and son, Edward Buren. Marcie is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Elliott & Sara Buren of Orlando, Jeffery & Meagan Buren of Columbus, and Marc & Luxuan Buren of San Francisco; sisters & brother-in-law, Andrea & William Franklin of Israel, Bonnie Mashiach of FL; brother & sister-in-law, Dr. David & Cherie Mazer of FL; 9 grandchildren, numerous nieces; nephews and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 PM (TODAY), Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Beth Jacob Cemetery Chapel, 4001 Old Troy Pike with Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the IDF in Marcie's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.

